KSCH inaugurates Sri Lanka chapter ‘Grace Island’ in Colombo

Colombo: The Kolkata Society for Cultural Heritage (KSCH) has expanded its sustainable community development mission beyond India with the launch of its Sri Lanka chapter, Grace Island, inaugurated on Tuesday in Colombo.

Even before the formal launch, Grace Island initiated humanitarian relief operations after Cyclone Ditwah hit Sri Lanka on November 27–28, causing widespread damage. Under the leadership of KSCH Founder and CEO Sourav Mukherjee and coordinated on the ground by Devduni Delanza with a Gen Z volunteer team, the initiative provided swift assistance to nearly 800 affected families across Kaduwela, Athurugiriya, Malabe, Chilaw, Negombo, Puttalam and Dankotuwa. Support included dry rations, cooked meals, drinking water, sanitary and baby-care essentials, clothing and water transport to severely impacted areas. In keeping with KSCH’s inclusive approach, aid was also extended to animals, with food provided to stray dogs and support to local shelters.

Mukherjee said KSCH is leading a large mangrove afforestation programme with the potential to generate around 196,000 carbon credits annually through strong community participation, especially involving women’s groups trained in nursery development and plantation activities. The model will be replicated in Sri Lanka to strengthen coastal resilience, reduce soil erosion and protect vulnerable ecosystems, while carbon finance will help ensure long-term sustainability and livelihoods.

Going forward, Grace Island will drive mangrove restoration, conservation, women’s empowerment, livelihoods, education and youth-led initiatives.