Krishna Kumar Thakur takes charge as Director (Personnel), NMDC Ltd

Hyderabad: Krishna Kumar Thakur, a 1998 batch officer of the Indian Railway Personnel Service (IRPS) took charge as Director (Personnel) at NMDC Ltd on Thursday. In his two-and-a-half decades of service, Thakur brings extensive experience in HR management & administration. He has served in key railway divisions such as Solapur, Bhopal & Mumbai, and led large-scale recruitment as Chairman of Railway Recruitment Cell, Western Railway, overseeing induction of around 12,000 employees. He has also worked with RITES Ltd on an international train operations project in Saudi & headed HR at Konkan Railway Corporation Ltd. Prior to this, as Director (HR) at BHEL, he led HR reforms, policy restructuring & workforce initiatives. Mpost

