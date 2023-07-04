Krishna Kumar Thakur appointed Director (Human Resources), BHEL

New Delhi: Krishna Kumar Thakur, has assumed charge as Director (Human Resources) on the Board of Bharat Heavy Electricals Limited (BHEL). Thakur is a 1998 batch officer of the Indian Railway Personnel Service (IRPS). He is a Post-Graduate in Literature from Tilka Manjhi University, Bhagalpur and has done his Post-Graduate Diploma in Management with specialisation in Human Resource (PGDM-HR) from the Tata Institute of Social Sciences (TISS). Prior to joining BHEL, Thakur was heading the HR and Administration function of Central Railway as Chief Personnel Officer. He has 25 years of holistic and hands-on experience in handling HR matters and administration in the Indian Railways as well as other Central PSUs.

