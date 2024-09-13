KRIBHCO posts FY24 PBT of `334.12 cr

New Delhi: Krishak Bharati Cooperative Limited (KRIBHCO) reported a pre-tax profit of Rs 334.12 crore for the financial year 2023-24. The Society declared a dividend of 20 per cent on its equity capital for the year.

The annual accounts of the Society were approved during its 44th Annual General Body Meeting, held on September 12, 2024, at the NCUI Auditorium in New Delhi. The meeting was presided over by Dr. Chandra Pal Singh, Chairman of KRIBHCO in presence of Board of Directors and attended by delegates from various member cooperatives across the country.

KRIBHCO achieved remarkable production figures in FY 2023-24, with Urea production at 23.35 lakh MT and Ammonia production at 13.88 lakh MT, achieving 106.4 per cent and 111.32 per cent capacity utilization, respectively. Expanding its product offerings to cater to the diverse needs of farmers, KRIBHCO’s portfolio includes not only Neem Coated Urea but also imported DAP, MAP, MOP, Complex, Bio Fertilizers, Compost, Certified Seeds, Hybrid Seeds, SSP, Zinc Sulphate, Natural Potash, and Sea Weed Fortified Bio-stimulants. During the year, KRIBHCO sold 52.82 lakh MT of fertilizers (including Urea and Complex Fertilizers).

KRIBHCO Fertilizers Ltd (KFL), a wholly-owned subsidiary of KRIBHCO, also delivered strong performance with the production of 10.66 lakh MT of Urea and 6.54 lakh MT of Ammonia, achieving capacity utilization of 123.23 per cent and 130.46 per cent, respectively. KFL declared a dividend of Rs. 14.40 crore for the year.

M R Sharma, Managing Director of KRIBHCO, informed the gathering about the sustained high standards of production and operational efficiency maintained by KRIBHCO and its subsidiaries.