Kotak Mahindra AMC’s AUM breaks `6 lakh cr mark on Feb 18, 2026

New Delhi: Kotak Mahindra Asset Management Company Limited on Tuesday said its assets under management (AUM) have crossed Rs 6 lakh crore as of February 18, 2026, marking a key milestone just over a year after it surpassed the Rs 5 lakh crore mark in December 2024.

The growth reflects sustained investor participation despite global market volatility. Managing Director Nilesh Shah said the achievement belongs as much to investors as to the fund house, highlighting the importance of discipline and long-term commitment in wealth creation.

Over the past 12 months, the AMC recorded a 25 per cent year-on-year rise in AUM, expanding by Rs 1,19,133 crore. Equity assets account for around 63 per cent of total AUM, supported by consistent performance and steady retail inflows. Debt assets make up about 37 per cent, with investors continuing to seek portfolio stability and balance.

Systematic investing remains a key driver. As of January 31, 2026, the monthly SIP book stood at over Rs 1,500 crore, while total SIP AUM reached Rs 1,07,112 crore as of February 18, 2026.

The fund house now manages 1.47 crore folios and serves more than 74 lakh unique investors nationwide, reflecting broad-based participation across regions and investor segments.