Kotak Mahindra AMC launches Nifty 200 Momentum 30 ETF

New Delhi: Kotak Mahindra Asset Management Company Ltd. (Kotak Mutual Fund) has launched the Kotak Nifty 200 Momentum 30 ETF, an open-ended scheme replicating the Nifty 200 Momentum 30 Index. The New Fund Offer opened on September 22, 2025, and will close on October 6, 2025.

The Nifty 200 Momentum 30 Index identifies the top 30 companies within the Nifty 200 based on a Normalised Momentum Score, calculated from 6- and 12-month price returns adjusted for daily volatility. Stock weights are determined by combining the momentum score with free-float market capitalization. The index is rebalanced semi-annually.

Nilesh Shah, MD, Kotak AMC, said: “Momentum investing captures the potential of stocks with strong price trends. It can be rewarding in growth phases, though volatility remains a factor. With this smart beta ETF, we strengthen our passive offerings.”

Devender Singhal, EVP & Fund Manager, added: “The index systematically selects companies showing consistent strength. This ETF enables investors to ride market trends without monitoring

daily moves.”