Kotak expects IPOs to jump by 32% in 2026

Mumbai: Kotak Investment Banking (KIB) on Wednesday estimated 32 per cent growth in initial public offers at Rs 2.50 lakh crore this year on the back of jump in large issuances of over USD 1 billion.

It said 2025 was a good year for new listings, with the Indian markets experiencing 13 per cent growth in issuances to Rs 1.89 lakh crore.

However, overall equity capital markets (ECM) activity, which includes follow-on offers, bulk deals and qualified institutional placements, declined by 18 per cent to Rs 5.1 lakh crore in the year.

A third of the IPOs in the new year will be issuances of over USD 1 billion, and the new age companies and consumer sector companies are likely to continue to dominate.