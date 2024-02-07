Kolkata: SBI Local Head Office organises workshop

A workshop on the topic ‘Use and Diffusion of Technology in Hindi’ was organized by the Department of Official Language of the Local Head Office of State Bank of India, Kolkata Division on February 1.

The programme was presided over by Deputy General Manager and Divisional Development Officer Dinesh Gordhan Verma. On this occasion, retired officer of Reserve Bank of India, OP Aggarwal was present as the chief guest and speaker.

Dinesh Gordhan Verma informed about the efforts and work being done by State Bank of India for Hindi and other regional languages ​​in banking business. He said that now State Bank of India has provided the facility of passbook printing, account statement and SMS alerts in total 14 Indian languages.