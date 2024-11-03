KMC to repair roads over Charial canal

Kolkata: The Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC) is learnt to have cleared a proposal to take up development and restoration work from Motilal Gupta Road to Mahatma Gandhi Road over Charial Canal. According to the civic body, a review meeting of KEIIP was held by Mayor Firhad Hakim where a list was provided by the agency. It was learnt that the Roads department of KMC will arrange for development and restoration of the mentioned roads which are spread over wards 123 and 124. An inspection is learnt to have been conducted by the Roads department and an estimate was prepared for the restoration of the road for safe and smooth movement. It was learnt that the Roads department did not execute any work over this road for the last ten years.

The estimate drawn up for the project is Rs 6,47,13,032.

It was learnt that the proposal was cleared in a member mayor in council meeting earlier and was recently also cleared at the KMC monthly meeting. KMC sources said that temporary patchwork on battered roads were done just ahead of Puja and now the civic body will again take up full scale repair work at certain roads which need immediate mending. He said that frequent heavy rainfall has acted as a deterrent in road repair work.