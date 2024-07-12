KMC to carry out overhaul of Ramlal Bazaar building

Kolkata: The Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC) is soon to take up overhaul work of the Ramlal Bazar Municipal Market which poses a risk of collapse while Mayor Firhad Hakim has asked councillors to bring to notice of the civic body any such markets within their wards.

On Friday, councillor Arijit Das Thakur drew the attention of the Mayor towards the dilapidated condition of the Ramlal Bazaar in Ward 106. He said that even as the civic body had started an overhaul work of the market building, it stopped midway. He requested repairs be resumed again to prevent any untoward incident. The councillor also alleged that the drainage system of the market too has collapsed.

It was learnt the market building also houses offices of KMC solid waste management and health departments. Thakur had earlier said that most of the pillars have developed wide cracks. “Presently, three pillars and three cantilevers support the entire market building. The electric wiring is in a dangerous condition. Due to lack of maintenance, the toilets remain unusable,” he said. The market is situated over an area of 616 sqm and houses several stalls.

Firhad Hakim admitted that it stands in a dilapidated condition. He informed that he has asked the Building department to carry out a survey and the report of which has been submitted. The Engineering department has been asked to prepare a detailed project report in coordination with the Market department of KMC. “We will send the report to the state government for approval,” he said, adding when the

The Mayor further asked the councillors to bring to the notice of the civic body any such dilapidated market buildings in their wards, especially markets under the KMC.

In a recent administrative meeting, Banerjee expressed concerns about the several dilapidated buildings in the city, including market buildings. She said such structures remain in a precarious position and pose a risk of collapse. The CM warned that immediate action must be taken by the civic body to avoid a disaster which could claim the lives of buyers at the market. She asked the civic body to speak to the owners of such buildings for immediate repair work.