KMC repairs battery-operated garbage vehicles

Kolkata: In a major cost-saving initiative, the Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC) has begun repairing and refurbishing its battery-operated garbage collection vehicles at its own central garage in Moulali. Under the leadership of Member-Mayor-In-Council member Tarak Singh, KMC engineers are working to restore these old vehicles and make them fully functional once again.

According to officials, this initiative is expected to reduce expenses by nearly 80 per cent. Previously, each battery-operated vehicle cost the KMC around Rs 2.5 lakh when purchased new from the market. By repairing and reusing these vehicles in-house, the corporation is significantly cutting down on expenditure.

On Friday, Tarak Singh personally inspected the ongoing repair work at the Central Garage. Out of a total of 50 battery-operated vehicles that had become defunct in the waste management department, repairs have already begun on 15. Five vehicles have been fully restored and are ready for deployment, while repair work on another ten is currently underway.

“This initiative not only saves public money but also ensures the optimal use of our existing resources. Instead of scrapping these vehicles, we are making them roadworthy again with minimal investment,” said Tarak Singh. The project marks a step forward in sustainable urban management, as well as a model for other civic bodies aiming to reduce operational costs.

Mayor Firhad Hakim said that during a mayor-in-council meeting officers had

proposed that the old vehicles be scrapped but Singh took up the initiative to get these repaired at the central garage, saving a lot of money for the civic body.