KKR to invest $250 mn more in Serentica Renewables

New Delhi: Renewable energy solutions provider Serentica Renewables on Monday said it has secured an additional investment of $250 million from global investment firm KKR.

This latest funding builds on the $400 million investment from KKR in November 2022.

With this, the company is gearing up to install 4000MW of renewable energy capacity that will aid clean energy delivery to large-scale industrial customers.