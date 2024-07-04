KISS: A beacon of hope amid baseless accusations

It is often said that “charity begins at home.” This principle stems from an individual’s moral compass, be it a person, organization, or institution that feels compelled to help those in need. However, for any organization to assist the poor, sick, or disadvantaged, it must also receive financial support. Without external contributions in cash or kind, it would be impossible for any organization to be charitable. Such support should never be seen as self-serving or profit-seeking.

Charitable contributions, whether from domestic or international sources, are essential to support larger causes. No logic can label these contributions as improper. Organizations dedicated to providing money, food, or assistance to those in need, or conducting activities such as education, medical research, and literacy, do so not for profit but to help those in need.

Regarding the Kalinga Institute of Social Science (KISS), there have been baseless accusations from certain individuals and organizations claiming it operates for profit. These accusations often stem from jealousy and a desire to share in donations through unscrupulous means, which is deplorable according to any standard of selfless giving.

For over two decades, KISS has been educating boys and girls from tribal and disadvantaged backgrounds. These students, who would otherwise have no access to quality education, vocational training, or opportunities to develop their talents, have become self-reliant thanks to KISS.

It is unfair to view such magnanimity through the lens of petty considerations like gain, profit, and fame. It is no small feat for an institution to feed, educate, and uplift over 40,000 students, funded by organizations from home and abroad, who contribute without seeking praise or publicity. These contributions support a cause far greater than the myopic attitudes of those who criticize out of disappointment at not being where KISS is.

More than 40,000 students have graduated from KISS, many of whom have gone on to successful careers. KISS has also developed a self-reliant mechanism to generate its own funds. Even UNICEF, a globally recognized charitable organization, relies on funding and donations to sustain its programs. So why should KISS be viewed with such prejudice?

Critics fail to understand the enormous responsibility of sheltering, caring for, educating, and ensuring the health and safety of thousands of students. The task is insurmountable to those who pass frivolous and unhealthy judgments. Conscience and common sense should recognize the magnitude of KISS’s free services.

Dr. Achyuta Samanta, founder of KISS and KIIT, has pursued generosity of spirit without disquiet for a long time. Critics must rise above their parsimony and stop maligning a cause that the world appreciates.

Achyuta Samanta has been striving for the Forest Land Diversion of 10 acres of KISS for the last 17 years, from 2007 to 2024. This effort, processed by several offices according to laid-down rules, culminated in success for the KISS students, alumni, parents, and the entire tribal community. Forty thousand tribal students currently study at KISS, and another 40,000 have graduated and are working in various fields. For 32 years, Achyuta Samanta has dedicated his life to educating, empowering, and enabling underprivileged children through this unique institute. Thousands of tribal students have achieved outstanding success in India and abroad due to his efforts.

In a welcome step, the Forest Land Diversion of 10 acres for KISS was accomplished with the efforts of the Government of India and the Government of Odisha. Despite enduring hardship and envy from individuals with negative mindsets, Achyuta Samanta remained undeterred and continued serving the tribal community. His steadfast commitment has created a unique identity for KIIT and KISS globally.

Since the age of 25, Achyuta Samanta has dedicated his life to the service of the tribal community and those in need. The more we thank him, the less it will be.