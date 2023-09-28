KIIT conducts Smart India Hackathon-2023

Bhubaneswar: KIIT Deemed to be University, Bhubaneswar, conducted the ‘Smart India Hackathon (SIH) – 2023’, titled “HACKTEST-2023.” The objective was to provide students with a platform to foster a culture of product innovation and a problem-solving mindset, as laid down by the SIH guidelines. As part of this process, the University organised a “HACKTEST” on various themes of SIH-2023. In total, 194 teams, comprising 1164 students, participated in the ideation stage.

Prof. Achyuta Samanta, Founder of KIIT & KISS, said, “KIIT is proud to take part in SIH-2023, which will further strengthen the culture of product innovation and problem-solving aptitude of our students. KIIT is recognised as a top innovative institution in India, and such initiatives are a part of the regular ‘Best Practices’ KIIT has been following since its inception.”

He also thanked Prof. T G Sitharam, Chairman, AICTE; Dr. Abhay Jere, Vice Chairman, AICTE; and members of the Ministry of Education (MoE) Innovation Cell for spearheading the activity from conceptualization to implementation stage. He has congratulated and conveyed his blessings to all students who have made it to the next level of the SIH - 2023.

Prof. Saranjit Singh, Pro-Vice Chancellor, KIIT-DU has congratulated all the qualifying teams for the next round of SIH-2023. He thanked Prof. Abhishek Ray, Dean (Industry Engagement), and SPOC of the event for the smooth conduct of the event. He also thanked the Ministry of Education (MoE) for providing the opportunity to the students of KIIT–DU to showcase their talents in product innovation and problem-solving. Prof. J. R. Mohanty, Registrar, KIIT-DU expressed his delight at the overwhelming participation of the KIITians in large numbers and acknowledged the initiative of AICTE, MoE, and I4C for providing a real-time platform to the student community for enhancing their problem-solving skills. Prof. Abhishek Ray conveyed humble regards to all the faculty members who served as the judges for the event, including the student team from KIIT e-Cell for the successful conduct of the event.