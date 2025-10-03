Kia India appoints Sunhack Park as CSO and Joonsu Cho as CBO

New Delhi: Kia India on Friday announced key leadership changes with the appointment of Sunhack Park as Chief Sales Officer (CSO) and Joonsu Cho as Chief Business Officer (CBO).

Park, with 28 years of global automotive experience, will lead Kia’s sales strategy in India, focusing on sustainable growth, operational efficiency, and market expansion. He has previously held senior roles at Kia’s headquarters in South Korea, the Middle East & Africa, and India.

Cho, with 32 years of international leadership experience across Australia, the UK, and Europe, will oversee business strategy, production planning, exports, cross-functional leadership, and strategic alliances.

Both executives expressed their commitment to strengthening Kia India’s market presence and driv-ing sustainable growth. The leadership transition underlines Kia’s focus on innovation, operational ex-cellence, and long-term expansion in the Indian automotive

market.