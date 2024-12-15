Kho Kho WC: US, England, Germany, Australia among confirmed teams

New Delhi: US, England, Germany, Australia, New Zealand and Brazil are among the teams that have confirmed their participation in the inaugural Kho Kho World Cup, which India is hosting from January 13 to 19.

As many as 24 countries have already confirmed their participation in the week-long event, which will be organised at the Indira Gandhi Indoor Stadium in the national capital and at the Noida Indoor Stadium. The event will be held on league-cum-knockout format, said Sudhanshu Mittal, who is the president of Kho Kho Fedration of India and chairman of the tournament’s organising committee.

The tournament will be held for both men and women.

Among Asian countries, Indonesia will send only their women’s team while all other nations will send both their men and women’s squads.

Mittal said that 615 players and 125 support staff will take part in the event. Each team will comprise 15 players, one coach, one manager and international technical officials.