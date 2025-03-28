Key infra sectors growth slows to 2.9% in February: Official data

New Delhi: The output of eight key infrastructure sectors slowed down to a five-month low of 2.9 per cent in February against 7.1 per cent growth registered a year ago, as per the official data released on Friday. The output growth of these sectors was lower than 5.1 per cent expansion recorded in January.

The previous low level of growth was recorded at 2.4 per cent in September. In February, production of crude oil and natural gas recorded a negative growth.

The production growth of coal, refinery products, steel and electricity moderated to 1.7 per cent, 0.8 per cent, 5.6 per cent, and 2.8 per cent, respectively, against 11.6 per cent, 2.6 per cent, 9.4 per cent and 7.6 per cent in February last year.

However, fertiliser and cement output rose to 10.2 per cent and 10.5 per cent, respectively, during the month under review. The growth of core sectors was 4.4 per cent during April-February this fiscal. It was 7.8 per cent in the same period last fiscal.