Key infra sectors’ growth hits 13-month high of 6.3% in August

New Delhi: India’s eight key infrastructure sectors’ growth jumped to a 13-month high of 6.3 per cent in August 2025 on account of expansion in coal, steel, and cement production, according to official data released on Monday.

The core sectors’ output growth was 3.7 per cent in the previous month of July. It was (-) 1.5 per cent in August last year. Earlier, the similar pace of growth at 6.3 per cent was recorded in July 2024.

During April-August of this fiscal year, the eight infrastructure sectors expanded by 2.8 per cent, compared to a rise of 4.6 per cent in the same period last year. Coal, steel, and cement production rose to 11.4 per cent, 14.2 per cent and 6.1 per cent, respectively, during August, the data showed.

Refinery products, fertiliser, and electricity output rose by 3 per cent, 4.6 per cent, and 3.1 per cent, respectively, during the month under review.

However, crude oil and natural gas output recorded a negative growth.