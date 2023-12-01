Key benchmark Nifty soars to life-time high while Sensex jumps 493 points to 11-week high

Mumbai: Key equity index Nifty hit its lifetime high while Sensex jumped 493 points to close at an 11-week high, driven by favourable macroeconomic data and continuous foreign fund inflows.

The 30-share BSE Sensex jumped 492.75 points or 0.74 per cent to settle at 67,481.19, the highest closing level since September 18. During the day, it surged 575.89 points or 0.85 per cent to 67,564.33.

Amid the optimistic trend in equities, the market capitalisation of BSE-listed firms soared to Rs 337.67 lakh crore, translating to $4 trillion at the exchange rate of 83.30.

In four days of the market rally, investors’ wealth have gone up by Rs 8.95 lakh crore.

The Nifty climbed 134.75 points or 0.67 per cent to settle at an all-time high of 20,267.90. During the day, the benchmark touched its intra-day record high of 20,291.55, up 158.4 points or 0.78 per cent.

Among the Sensex firms, ITC, NTPC, Axis Bank, Larsen & Toubro, Bajaj Finance, Asian Paints and Tata Steel were the major gainers.

Mahindra & Mahindra, Wipro, Maruti, IndusInd Bank, Kotak Mahindra Bank and HDFC Bank were among the laggards.

Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) bought equities worth Rs 8,147.85 crore on Thursday, according to exchange data.

In the broader market, the BSE midcap gauge jumped 0.96 per cent and smallcap index climbed 0.48 per cent.

Among the indices, power jumped 1.57 per cent, FMCG climbed 1.53 per cent, utilities (1.46 per cent), realty (1.32 per cent), metal (1.07 per cent), commodities (0.92 per cent) and industrials (0.88 per cent).

Auto emerged as the only laggard.

On the weekly front, the BSE benchmark jumped 1,511.15 points or 2.29 per cent while the Nifty 473.2 points or 2.39 per cent.

The rupee appreciated 7 paise to settle at 83.30 against the US dollar on Friday, following positive cues from equity markets and strong domestic macroeconomic data.

Global oil benchmark Brent crude declined 0.57 per cent to $80.40 a barrel.