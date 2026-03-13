Kerala CM lays foundation stone for Marine Eco City project in Kochi

New Delhi/Kochi: Pinarayi Vijayan, Chief Minister of Kerala, on Thursday virtually laid the foundation stone for the Marine Eco City Project at Marine Drive, Kochi.

The event, held at the KTDC Convention Centre, Bolgatty in Kochi, was attended by Revenue and Housing Minister K Rajan, Rajya Sabha MP P P Suneer, MLA T J Vinod, Housing Commissioner and Secretary of Kerala State Housing Board (KSHB) Geetha A, Kochi District Collector G Priyanka, Director (Commercial) of NBCC (India) Limited Dr Suman Kumar, KSHB Board Member Subhash Punjakottil and Technical Member V Unnikrishnan, along with senior officials from KSHB and NBCC.

A memorandum of understanding for the project was signed between KSHB and NBCC in 2023. The development will come up near the BPCL housing complex at Marine Drive. NBCC is associated with the project as the project management consultant (PMC) for implementation on an EPC basis.

Conceived as a self-sustainable urban development model, the Project is to be developed in three phases for KSHB on 17.9 acres of prime waterfront land.Mpost