MillenniumPost
Home > Business > KCP delivers Gaganyaan crew module to ISRO
Business

KCP delivers Gaganyaan crew module to ISRO

BY PTI8 Oct 2023 4:55 PM GMT

Chennai: Diversified business group KCP Ltd has delivered the integrated air drop test - crew module structure to ISRO for its Gaganyaan mission, the firm said on Sunday.

The Heavy Engineering Unit of the Chennai-based KCP Ltd received an order from the Bengaluru-headquartered ISRO for the fabrication of two IADT Crew Module structures meant for the demonstration of its technology preparedness levels before the maiden human space flight programme.

PTI

PTI


Next Story
Share it
X