KCP delivers Gaganyaan crew module to ISRO
Chennai: Diversified business group KCP Ltd has delivered the integrated air drop test - crew module structure to ISRO for its Gaganyaan mission, the firm said on Sunday.
The Heavy Engineering Unit of the Chennai-based KCP Ltd received an order from the Bengaluru-headquartered ISRO for the fabrication of two IADT Crew Module structures meant for the demonstration of its technology preparedness levels before the maiden human space flight programme.
