Karnataka: Vedanta bags Janthakal iron ore mine

new delhi: Vedanta Ltd on Wednesday said it has bagged an iron ore mine in Karnataka.

In a statement, the company said it has been declared as the ‘preferred bidder’ for the Janthakal iron ore mine.

The Department of Mines & Geology of Karnataka had last year invited tenders to participate in the auction process for grant of mining licence in respect of the said block. The company participated in the auction for the grant of the mining licence of the iron ore block.

The mine is at G3 or the preliminary level of exploration, with a total area of 71.16 hectares for the block.

“The grant of mining licence by the Government of Karnataka in respect of aforesaid mine shall be subject to making of necessary payment of performance bank guarantee, completion of other terms and conditions of the tender document, obtaining of necessary approvals/permissions/clearances from various government departments/agencies and execution of necessary agreements/deeds in the matter,” it said.

Vedanta Ltd, a subsidiary of Vedanta Resources Ltd, is one of the world’s leading critical minerals, energy and technology companies.