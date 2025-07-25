Kapurthala RCF, SBI ink MoU to enhance employees’ salary benefits

Kapurthala: Rail Coach Factory (RCF), Kapurthala and SBI on Friday signed a Memorandum of Understanding to enhance salary benefits of employees. The objective is to enhance facilities to provide enhanced salary package benefits to RCF employees operating their salary accounts in SBI.

For this, the bank undertakes to provide enhanced facilities and services to RCF employees receiving salary through any of its branches.

For this, all RCF employees will have to get their accounts verified in the banks and convert them into Railway Salary Package. S S Mishra, General Manager, Rail Coach Factory, Kapurthala, Bhupeshwar Attri, Principal Chief Personnel Officer, Bam Shankar Mishra, Deputy General Manager/SBI, Hemant Sulaniya, Deputy Chief Personnel Officer/RCF, Abhinav Goyal, Branch Manager/SBI RCF etc. were present on the occasion.

Under this Railway Salary Package, SBI will provide various facilities which include personal accident insurance cover, air accident insurance cover, family savings account SBI Rishte , free banking by ATM/Internet/Mobile Banking/YONO, concession in charges on loans etc. and various other attractive facilities and services.