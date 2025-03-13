Kapurthala Rail Coach Factory starts production of Vande Bharat coaches

Kapurthala: Rail Coach Factory, Kapurthala has started the production of Vande Bharat coaches. This is a significant step in expanding India’s fleet of semi-high-speed trains, aimed at improving passenger comfort, train speed and safety.

The production was inaugurated in the presence of Shri S S Mishra, General Manager and senior officials of RCF. Members of various unions and a large number of enthusiastic RCF employees were also present on the occasion.

Earlier, Rail Coach Factory has manufactured one rake of Vande Metro for short-distance intercity rail services last year. Now , with the commencement of the production of Vande Bharat coaches in RCF, it is expected that these modern trains will meet the growing demand of more such trains across the country.

Vande Bharat train is known for its state-of-the-art features, including better seating, better acceleration, onboard entertainment and enhanced safety features. In this series, the crashworthy design of its underframe has been developed by RCF.

The first Vande Bharat train at RCF will have 20 coaches and will have chair car seating system.