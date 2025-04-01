Kapurthala Rail Coach Factory records production of 2102 coaches in fiscal 2025

Kapurthala: Rail Coach Factory, Kapurthala has achieved its highest annual coach production by manufacturing 2102 coaches in FY25 registering an increase of 11 per cent as compared to 1901 coaches manufactured last year.

In addition, RCF has registered a 22 per cent increase in the production of LHB coaches as compared to 2023-24, manufacturing a record 1926 LHB coaches in 2024-25, resulting in RCF’s total coach production exceeding 46,000 coaches.

In FY25, RCF has gained special recognition in the country by manufacturing several new products, including the manufacturing of Vande Metro rake, which is a revolutionary step towards smooth, convenient and fast movement in intercity traffic.

Five rakes have been manufactured for Kashmir Valley between Udhampur and Baramulla to run in hot to cold weather, with additional heating arrangements. Production of Vande Bharat coaches have now started at RCF.

In the series of new builds , the first rake of Amrit Bharat coaches has been manufactured which is a push-pull train with upgraded non-AC 3 tier sleeper, pantry and unreserved coaches. In addition, designs of High Speed Self Propelled Accident Relief Train, High Speed Self Propelled Inspection Car have been prepared and these coaches are ready for production in financial year 2025-26.