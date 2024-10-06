Kaivalyadham celebrates 100 years of yoga research and education with national conclave

LONAVALA, MAHARASHTRA: Kaivalyadham, a renowned institution in the field of yoga research and education, marked its centennial celebration with a grand National Conclave on its campus. Founded by Swami Kuvalayananda in 1924, the institution has been pivotal in integrating yoga with modern science. This year’s conclave underscored yoga’s role in promoting holistic well-being, cultural unity, and global peace. In his inaugural address, Justice Bhushan R. Gavai, Judge of the Supreme Court of India, emphasised the transformative power of yoga in fostering cultural harmony. “Yoga is a symphony of mind, body, and spirit. It is also a powerful tool for social justice and cultural understanding,” he stated, recognising the integration of yoga into professional spaces, including the judiciary. The event also saw the participation of esteemed guests such as Justice Ramesh Dhanuka, Former Chief Justice of the Bombay High Court; Vaidya Rajesh Kotecha, Secretary of the Ministry of AYUSH; and Justice Dr. S. Radhakrishnan, Former Judge of the Bombay High Court, each highlighting how yoga enhances both personal and societal well-being. Subodh Tiwari, CEO of Kaivalyadham, spoke in his welcome speech about the institution’s mission to showcase yoga’s potential for societal transformation, while Vaidya Rajesh Kotecha discussed the global impact of yoga as a movement for personal well-being, social justice, and cultural unity.

As part of the event, two important books were launched: Pranayama, Mudra, and Meditation by Dr. S.D. Bhalekar, now available in Korean, and Sattvic Ahar by Dr. Ritu Prasad, which explores the principles of dietary balance in yoga. These publications aim to extend the reach of yoga’s profound practices to a global audience, particularly Korean-speaking practitioners. The conclave concluded with discussions on how yoga contributes to mental, physical, and emotional health, offering a path for addressing critical social issues. With over 190 countries now celebrating International Yoga Day, the event celebrated the profound global influence of yoga and its potential to bridge cultural divides.