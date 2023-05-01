K S Shetty takes charge as Director (HR) at Hindustan Petroleum Corp

New Delhi: K S Shetty has assumed the charge of Director (Human Resources) of Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd (HPCL) effective May 01, 2023. Prior to this he was Executive Director (HR) with additional charge of Executive Director (Employee Relations) in HPCL. Shetty is a Gold Medalist in HR Management from Andhra University & also a distinguished alumnus of the Swedish Institute, Stockholm from where he completed his Diploma in Sustainable Development in 2012. He has also completed his Advanced Management Program from MDI, Gurgaon / ESCP Europe Business School, Paris (2016). He is an SHRM, USA - Senior Certified Professional. He is also on the Board of HPCL’s wholly owned subsidiary (HPLNG), effective Oct 10, 2022.

