K P Mahadevaswamy takes charge as CMD, NBCC (India) Limited

New Delhi: K P Mahadevaswamy assumed the charge of Chairman & Managing Director of NBCC (India) Ltd., a distinguished Navratna CPSE w.e.f. from October 1, 2023. Prior to his appointment as CMD by Govt. of India, he held the charge of Director (Commercial), NBCC, his comprehensive portfolio included the execution of the Redevelopment of 7 GPRA Colonies, the Supreme Court Monitored “Amrapali Group Works,” Real Estate Division, Business Development Division, Central Procurement Division, Overseas works etc. He shall also hold the responsibility of Chairman, Hindustan Steelworks Construction Ltd. (HSCL) and HSCC (India) Limited, two subsidiaries of NBCC.

