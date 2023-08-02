Justdial surpasses 17 crore users in June quarter, achieves `247 crore operating revenue milestone

: In the rapidly evolving digital landscape, Justdial, has been making headlines with its extraordinary performance in the first quarter of FY2023-24.

Witnessing a staggering record traffic of 17.04 crore unique users during this period, Justdial has solidified its position as a go-to destination for crores seeking local information and services.

The growth is despite significantly reducing its advertising expenses, spending only one-third of its pre-COVID budget. In a competitive e-commerce era where start-ups and corporates are bleeding money to stay afloat, Justdial stands as an exception, consistently avoiding any loss-making quarters. Q1 FY24 has also been a record-breaking revenue quarter, witnessing 33 per cent growth in revenue at Rs 247 crore.

Justdial’s reliable directory of 3.8 crore businesses and customer reviews has become a valuable resource for making informed choices for present-day users, who are heavily influenced by online reviews and ratings. Its user-friendly interface made it accessible to people of all ages, simplifying the process of finding nearby businesses and services. Justdial boasts of more than 5 lakh paid customers, benefiting from increased visibility and more customers. With an average annual

subscription price of Rs 18,000 – Rs 20,000, the packages offered are highly affordable and

value for money for business owners. Justdial has also

started a campaign called ‘Justdial ki kahaani, Customers ki Zubaani’.

Commenting on the record-breaking traffic and growth seen in the last quarter, Chief Growth Officer of Justdial, Shwetank Dixit, said, “At Justdial, our unwavering commitment lies in adopting a user-centric approach, ensuring the utmost usability and accessibility of our platforms for both end-users and listed businesses. The remarkable milestone of over 17 crore users and highest ever revenue of Rs 247 crore is a testament of the trust bestowed upon us by our valued users and vendors alike. With a legacy spanning nearly three decades, our journey of continuous evolution and innovation enables Justdial to retain its position as India’s no. 1 local search engine. We acknowledge the critical role we play in fulfilling the growth aspirations of local businesses and will continue delivering exceptional services and experiences to all our stakeholders.”