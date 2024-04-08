JSW Steel posts record output of 26.43 MnT in fiscal 2024

New Delhi: JSW Steel on Monday posted a record output of 26.43 million tonnes of crude steel during financial year 2023-24, registering an on-year growth of 9 per cent.

It had produced 24.14 million tonnes (MnT) crude steel on a consolidated basis in preceding financial year, JSW Steel said in a statement.

In the January-March period of 2024, the consolidated output was at 6.79 MnT, higher by 3 per cent over 6.58 MnT in the year-ago quarter.

“JSW Steel has achieved its highest-ever annual consolidated crude steel production of 26.43 MnT, with a growth of 9 per cent YoY. The production for Q4 FY24 stood at 6.79 MnT, higher by 3 per cent YoY,” it said.

The company produced 25.55 MnT steel from its India operations, up 8 per cent over 23.62 MnT in the last fiscal.

The output in India rose 3 per cent to 6.54 MnT from 6.37 MnT in the same quarter last fiscal. In the US, JSW Steel USA Ohio posted a 63 per cent rise in output to 0.87 tonnes from 0.53 tonne in FY23.