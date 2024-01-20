JSW Steel launches ‘JSW Experience Centre’

New Delhi: JSW Steel has announced the opening of its new digitally enabled “The JSW Experience Centre”. The Centre is designed to showcase the company’s products, services and capabilities to OEM customers, MSME firms and Infrastructure developers.

The Centre features displays, videos and interactive exhibits showcasing JSW Steel’s extensive range of steel products and solutions. At the Centre, customers will be able to see company’s commitment to innovation and sustainability. It is a significant milestone for JSW Steel as it enables demonstrating company’s capabilities, commitment to quality, innovation and sustainability, and to strengthen relationships with our customers and partners.

The JSW Experience Centre is digitally enabled and empowers the stakeholders to understand the products and its implementation. The goal is to educate and inspire new and existing customers about the incredible potential of steel, and to demonstrate the important role that it plays in modern society. It will be a valuable resource for anyone with an interest in the world of steel.

The unique features of The JSW Experience Centre include: (1) JSW Legacy Wall: The legacy wall will give customers a holistic view of ISW Steel’s progress as it has emerged as a force to reckon with in the steel industry, inspiring trust and confidence. (2) JSW Steel Product Wall: Using a combination of state-of-the-art technologies like Corex, DRI and Conarc, JSW Steel produces an array of specialized products - hot rolled steel, cold rolled steel, coated steel, tinplate, TMT, wire rods and special alloy steel - for its customers. (3) JSW Digital Portal: Digitalisation has transformed the way in which today’s customers interact with products and brands allowing for seamless exchanges. Embracing digitalization to nurture better customer relationships, the JSW Experience Centre will feature interactive digital kiosks allowing users to explore the JSW Steel product range and download brochures using QR codes. (4) JSW Values: The progress that JSW Steel has made in the past decades has been guided by its values, which ensure a consistency in organisations actions as it deals with a diverse range of stakeholders - from customers to vendors, from employees to partners.