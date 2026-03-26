JSW Motors partners with Dassault for digital drive

Mumbai: JSW Motors on Thursday said it will use French firm Dassault SystÃmes’ platform as its core digital backbone for the upcoming New Energy Vehicles (NEVs) as part of a collaboration.

The partnership is aimed at advancing the localization of the company’s product development capabilities through the deployment of Dassault’s 3DX platform, a statement said. In parallel, JSW Motors said it is implementing a manufacturing execution system on the same platform, enabling seamless digital continuity and end-to-end traceability.

“We are building a technology-led future mobility ecosystem which is engineered in India. We have partnered with Dassault SystÃmes to embed its digital platform across the vehicle lifecycle, from design to manufacturing at JSW Motors,” said Ranjan Nayak, CEO, JSW Motors.

The company, he said, is also in “advanced discussions” with several additional domestic suppliers to further deepen localization and strengthen India’s automotive supply chain, he added.