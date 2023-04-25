JSW Cement ranked no. 1 in Sustainalytics’ ESG risk rating

MUMBAI: JSW Cement, India’s leading Green Cement company, has been ranked first in the industry group of ‘construction materials’ among more than 140 companies rated by Sustainalytics. With a score of 17, JSW cement is rated as “Low Risk” by Sustainalytics in its ESG Risk Ratings released for JSW Cement. The company is categorized in Top 17% among more than 15,500 companies across all industry groups. The ESG Risk Rating concludes that JSW Cement is at low risk of exposure to material financial impacts from ESG factors due to its strong management of most of the material issues.

Sustainalytics is a leading independent ESG and corporate governance research, ratings and analytics firm that supports investors around the world with the development and implementation of responsible investment strategies.

Parth Jindal, Managing Director of JSW Cement said, “This rating reaffirms our belief that we are on the right path and is a testament on the steps we as a company have taken over years. To all the customers out there, if there was ever a doubt on which cement is the greenest in the world with this rating we can safely say that JSW Cement is the greenest and most eco-friendly product available anywhere in the world. We hope that all environmentally conscious customers chose JSW Cement as their product of choice.”