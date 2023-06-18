J&K, Ladakh youths show splendid performance under HPCL & Indian Army’s Project Super-50

Mumbai: HPCL as part of its CSR efforts has collaborated with Indian Army to provide residential learning platforms under “Project Super-50 Medical & Engineering” at 4 locations, Srinagar, Kargil, Ladakh & Rajouri for aspiring & less-privileged students of Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh UTs. The recently declared results saw splendid performance of students in NEET UG 2023 with the students coming out with flying colors. A total of 128 students out of 157 who appeared for NEET examination which includes 74 Girls & 54 Boys, qualified the national-level pre-medical entrance test for students willing to pursue medical courses.

Kashmir Super 50 program at Srinagar came out with outstanding results with 50 out of 50 students qualifying NEET-UG exam for Medical.

The program wise results are - Kashmir Super 50 at Srinagar - 50 out of 50, Ladakh Ignited Minds at Leh - 27 out of 30, Kargil Ignited Minds at Kargil - 26 out of 36, White Knight Centre at Rajouri - 25 out of 41.

HPCL has unique partnership with all the three Corps under Northern Command i.e. Chinar Corps, Fire and Fury Corps and White Knight Corps of Indian Army.