J&K: Inauguration of ‘Yatri Niwas’ built by ONGC at Baltal on July 4

new delhi: Union minister Hardeep Singh Puri and Jammu & Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha, in the presence of ONGC Chairman and CEO Arun Kumar Singh, on July 4, will formally inaugurate a ‘Yatri Niwas and Disaster Management’ complex, built by the energy major at Baltal, for people undertaking the Amarnath Yatra.

Besides Baltal, Oil and Natural Gas Corporation Limited (ONGC) is also developing ‘Disaster Management and Yatri Niwas’ complexes at three other key locations in Jammu & Kashmir -- Nunwan, Bijbehara and Sidhra, under its Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) initiative.

These assets, operated by Shri Amarnath Ji Shrine Board under the Jammu & Kashmir government, will provide safe lodging, sanitation and emergency support to people undertaking the Amarnath Yatra.

The Baltal ‘Yatri Niwas and Disaster Management Complex’, spread across 6,315 square metres, is fully operational and includes a Yatri Niwas, VIP guest house, security infrastructure and disaster-response facilities.

Construction is progressing at Nunwan (8,500 sq. m) and Bijbehara (7,640 sq. m), with both sites expected to be completed by September 2025. The Sidhra complex is targeted for completion by September 2026.

These permanent infrastructures will also benefit the local population throughout

the year.