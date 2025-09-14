J&K Bank holds multiple Corporate Customer Meets in Delhi Zone

Srinagar: Jammu & Kashmir Bank organised multiple Corporate Customer Meets across key locations in the Delhi zone, aimed at reinforcing partnerships with corporate clients and addressing their evolving business requirements. Conducted over the last two days, MD & CEO Amitava Chatterjee chaired the meetings attended by the General Manager & Divisional Head (ROI) Khursheed Muzaffar, Cluster Head (Lucknow) Ashok Kumar, and other senior officials of the Bank.

The events took place in Badohi, Allahabad and Varanasi, where cross-sections of valuable corporate clients from various areas of Bank’s Delhi zone participated. Addressing the gatherings, Amitava Chatterjee reiterated the Bank’s commitment to provide customized financial solutions and strengthen its support to businesses across sectors. He appreciated the valuable feedback shared by clients and assured them of the Bank’s continued focus on operational excellence and customer-centric services.

Speaking on the occasion, Amitava Chatterjee said, “Our vision is to expand the Bank’s footprint beyond Jammu & Kashmir and grow our share of business from the rest of the country to about 50 per cent particularly in the metros and emerging business centres. It will be done through a two-legged model where cutting-edge digital services are seamlessly complemented by highly personalized, humane, and efficient brick-and-mortar support. This approach will ensure that every customer feels valued, empowered and supported at every step.”