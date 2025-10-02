J&K Bank celebrates 88th Foundation Day

Srinagar: J&K Bank celebrated its 88th foundation day on Wednesday at its Corporate Headquarters. The function was chaired by MD & CEO Amitava Chatterjee and attended by Executive Director Sudhir Gupta, Chief General Manager Imtiyaz Ahmad Bhat, General Managers, Deputy General Managers, and other senior officers of the Bank.

At the outset, MD & CEO Amitava Chatterjee fondly remembered the bank’s founder Maharaja Hari Singh and paid rich tributes to him along with the entire management for his vision and foresight. “It has been a journey full of challenges, but successes as well. And I think, we have travelled the path with utmost dedication and focus on economic growth”, he said.

He also launched the bank’s special audio-visual series ‘Yadoon Ki Jama Poonji - Season II’ that will be featured fortnightly on social media.