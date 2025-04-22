Jitendra Srivastava takes charge as Chairman & MD of REC Limited

Gurgaon: Jitendra Srivastava, IAS, has assumed charge as Chairman & Managing Director of REC Ltd on April 22, 2025. On April 18, 2025, the Appointments Committee of the Cabinet (ACC) appointed Srivastava, who is an IAS from Bihar Cadre (2000 Batch), as the CMD of REC. This appointment has been made in the rank and pay of Additional Secretary to the Govt of India (GoI), under the Ministry of Power. Srivastava is a seasoned civil servant with over 20 years of distinguished service. Over the years, he has held several key administrative and leadership roles across the GoI and the Govt of Bihar. Srivastava has served as Joint Secretary in the Department of Drinking Water & Sanitation, Ministry of Jal Shakti from January 2023 onwards. Earlier, he served as Secretary to Govt of Bihar in Home Department and Public Health Engineering Department (PHED).