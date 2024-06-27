Jio to hike mobile services rates by 12-27% from July 3

New Delhi: The country’s top telecom operator Reliance Jio will increase mobile services rates by 12-27 per cent from July 3 and restrict the access of unlimited free 5G services for customers, according to a company statement.

This is the first hike in mobile services rates by Jio after a gap of about two-and-a-half years.

Reliance Jio has over 47 crore mobile subscribers accounting for about 41 per cent market share.

The hike comes immediately after the spectrum auction as per the anticipation of sector experts.

Price of the lowest recharge is being raised to Rs 19, about 27 per cent higher than Rs 15 for 1 GB data add-on-pack.

The 75 GB postpaid data plan will now cost Rs 449 as against Rs 399.

Jio has also raised the price of the popular Rs 666 unlimited plan with 84-day validity by about 20 per cent to

Rs 799.