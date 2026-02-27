Jio Financial Services Ltd infuses Rs 2K cr in Jio Credit Ltd

New Delhi: Jio Financial Services Ltd (JFSL) on Thursday said it has infused Rs 2,000 crore in its subsidiary Jio Credit Ltd to fund its business growth.

The company has subscribed to and has been allotted 3,35,71,923 equity shares of Rs 10 each of Jio Credit Ltd, a wholly-owned subsidiary (non-banking financial company), for cash at a premium of Rs 585.70 per equity share, aggregating Rs 1,999.88 crore, JFSL said in a statement.

JCL will utilise the amount to fund its business operations, it said.

Last month, JFSL reported a 9 per cent drop in consolidated profit at Rs 269 crore in the third quarter ended December 2025.

The company earned a consolidated net profit of Rs 295 crore in the same quarter of the previous fiscal.

However, the company’s consolidated net profit stood at Rs 695 crore in the second quarter of the current fiscal.

Total income nearly doubled to Rs 901 crore, from Rs 449 crore in the third quarter of the previous fiscal.