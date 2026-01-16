Jio Financial Services 3rd quarter net profit drops 9% at `269 crore

New Delhi: Jio Financial Services Ltd on Thursday reported a 9 per cent drop in consolidated profit at Rs 269 crore for the third quarter ended December 31, 2025.

The company had earned a consolidated net profit of Rs 295 crore in the same quarter of the previous fiscal, Jio Financial Services said in a regulatory filing.

However, the company’s consolidated net profit stood at Rs 695 crore in the second quarter of the current fiscal.

Total income nearly doubled to Rs 901 crore, from Rs 449 crore in the third quarter of the previous fiscal.

Total expenses also witnessed a significant year-on-year increase, rising to Rs 566 crore from Rs 131 crore in the same quarter a year ago.

During the quarter, pre-provisioning operating profit grew by 7 per cent to Rs 354 crore.

Growth in total income was partially offset by higher expenses, in line with volume growth across all businesses, it said.

For the nine months ended December, the company’s net profit also declined marginally to Rs 1,289 crore, as against Rs 1,296 crore in the same period a year ago.

Jio Financial Services, carved out from Reliance Industries Ltd, is engaged in the business of investing and financing, insurance broking, payment bank, payment aggregator and payment gateway services.

The company and BlackRock joint venture entered the asset management industry.

Curated model portfolios of JioBlackRock mutual funds were launched to enable customers to achieve diverse financial goals.