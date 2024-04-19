Jio Finance Q4 net profit up 6% to Rs 311 cr

New Delhi: Jio Financial Services Ltd on Friday reported a 6 per cent increase in consolidated net profit to Rs 311 crore for Q4 FY24 on the back of improvement in income.

The financial services company, had reported a profit of Rs 294 crore for Q3 FY24.

On an annual basis, the company’s consolidated net profit jumped multi-fold to Rs 1,605 crore in FY24 against Rs 31 crore in FY23, the firm said in a regulatory filing.

Its revenue improved marginally to Rs 418 crore from Rs 414 crore in Q3 FY24. Its expenses also increased marginally to Rs 103 crore against Rs 99 crore in Q3 FY24.