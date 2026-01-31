Jio-BP launches ‘Active’ tech petrol: Up to 100 km extra drive annually

Goa: Jio-BP, the fuel retailing and mobility JV between Reliance Industries Ltd (RIL) and BP, on Thursday launched its new ‘Active’ technology petrol at India Energy Week 2026, aimed at cleaning critical engine components, restoring performance and helping vehicles travel up to 100 km more annually at no extra cost.

According to Jio-BP, the petrol is designed to remove existing deposits from key engine parts, resulting in smoother rides, improved reliability, lower maintenance needs and measurable gains in fuel efficiency for both two-wheelers and four-wheelers. Built on BP’s more than 100 years of global fuel research, the high-performance petrol has undergone extensive development and validation using industry-standard tests and India-specific evaluation methods.

To demonstrate its real-world effectiveness, Jio-BP ran a motorcycle for over 4,000 km at the Coimbatore test track, results of which were showcased at India Energy Week. The firm said deposit removal helps reverse the negative impact on vehicle performance and smooth operation. Based on average annual usage patterns in India, this improvement can translate into fuel efficiency gains of up to 100 km per year.

Sarthak Behuria, Chairman, Jio-BP, said Indian motorists seek practical benefits such as smoother engines, higher reliability and better mileage. “With Active Technology petrol, we are making advanced engine clean-up a standard offering for customers across India,” he said.

CEO Akshay Wadhwa said demonstrations showed significant engine clean-up compared to regular petrol. The launch also highlighted Jio-BP’s wider mobility offerings, including EV charging, aviation turbine fuel, doorstep diesel delivery & future-ready

gaseous fuels.