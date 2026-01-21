Jio awaits govt guidelines on SEBI’s suggestions for IPO

New Delhi: Jio Platforms is awaiting final government guidelines on recommendations made by market regulator SEBI before firming up its IPO plans, a senior company official said.

In September, SEBI decided to ease IPO norms for very large companies and extend the timeline for meeting minimum public shareholding requirements by up to 10 years. Under the proposed changes, companies with a market capitalisation of over Rs 1 lakh crore would be required to offer 2.75 per cent equity to the public, lower than the current 5 per cent, while firms valued above Rs 5 lakh crore would need to dilute only 2.5 per cent.

Jio Head of Strategy Anshuman Thakur said the company is internally preparing for the IPO but is waiting for the government’s notification to understand the final framework. “We are working on the assumption that the final guidelines will broadly align with SEBI’s recommendations, but we will have to wait for the notification before finalising and starting the process,” he said during the company’s recent earnings call.

Thakur added that the notification is expected to be issued in the coming months. Jio Platforms is planning to launch its public issue in the first half of 2026 and is likely to dilute only a small stake.