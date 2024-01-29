‘Jio adds 34.5L subscribers in November’

New Delhi: Reliance Jio moved to a higher gear adding 34.5 lakh mobile subscribers in November, improving on its October gains, as rival Bharti Airtel garnered about 17.5 lakh new wireless users, according to TRAI data released on Monday.

Vodafone Idea, however, slipped further losing 10.7 lakh subscribers in November, the monthly subscriber data by Telecom Regulatory Authority of India showed.

The ailing telco’s wireless subscriber base shrank to 22.44 cr in November.

Jio’s addition of 34.47 lakh mobile subscribers pushed up its wireless subscriber tally to 45.58 cr as on November.