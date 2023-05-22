Jio adds 30.5 lakh mobile users in March, Voda Idea loses 12 lakh users

New Delhi: India’s largest telecom operator Reliance Jio added 30.5 lakh mobile subscribers in March, accelerating its momentum of February, while Vodafone Idea lost 12.12 lakh wireless users during the month, according to

data released by telecom regulator TRAI.

Bharti Airtel onborded 10.37 lakh mobile subscribers in March, raising its subscriber base to 37.09 crores in March against 36.98 crores in February. Reliance Jio added 30.5 lakh subscribers in March, as its subscriber count exceeded 43 crore, compared to 42.71 crore in February.

It is pertinent to mention that in February too, Reliance Jio had added the maximum number of mobile subscribers (at about 10 lakh) among telcos, while Airtel had gained 9.82 lakh mobile users during February. A look at March data released by TRAI showed that Vodafone Idea — which trails Reliance Jio and Bharti Airtel in the mobile market subscriber tally — lost 12.12 lakh mobile users in March. Vodafone Idea’s mobile subscriber base shrunk to 23.67 crore in March, from 23.79 crore in February.