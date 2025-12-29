Jindal Steel to double steel capacity at Raigarh plant

New Delhi: Jindal Steel on Monday announced an expansion plan for doubling the annual manufacturing capacity of structural steel at its Raigarh facility to 2 million tonnes.

Steel structurals, due to their high strength, durability, and ductility, are of huge importance for infrastructure projects like bridges, towers and large buildings -- which are seeing a push led by various government-led schemes and private investments.

In a statement, the Naveen Jindal Group company “announced a significant expansion of its structural steel manufacturing capabilities at its Raigarh facility, under which the company will double its existing structural steel capacity from 1.2 million tonnes per annum (MTPA) to 2.4 MTPA by mid 2028”.

The expansion will substantially enhance the availability of heavy and ultra-heavy structural steel sections in India and support Jindal Steel’s leadership in the segment, it said. As part of the expansion, Jindal Steel said it will commission a new, dedicated structural steel mill, alongside advanced upstream and downstream technology upgrades.