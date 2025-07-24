Jindal Steel and Power Limited changes name to Jindal Steel Limited

New Delhi: Jindal Steel & Power Ltd has officially changed its name to Jindal Steel Limited, effective 22 July 2025, following approval from the Registrar of Companies, Ministry of Corporate Affairs.

The change reflects the Company’s sharpened focus on its core business in steel and its strategic direction as a dedicated, future-forward steel enterprise. The new name reinforces clarity of identity, both within India and globally, while maintaining continuity with the Company’s legacy and values.

This change has been effected in accordance with Rule 29 of the Companies (Incorporation) Rules, 2014. The Certificate of Incorporation reflecting the new name has been issued by the Registrar of Companies and is enclosed with this communication.

There are no changes to the Company’s Corporate Identification Number (CIN: L27105HR1979PLC009913) or its registered office address, which remains: Jindal Steel Limited, O.P. Jindal Marg, Hisar - 125005, Haryana, India.

Jindal Steel will continue to operate as a public limited company limited by shares under its new name.

All existing rights, responsibilities, obligations, and contracts remain unchanged and fully valid. All stakeholders, partners, and members of the public are kindly requested to take note of this change.