Jindal Stainless supplies stainless steel for Vande Bharat sleeper train

New Delhi: Jindal Stainless, India’s leading stainless steel manufacturer, has supplied stainless steel for the Vande Bharat sleeper coaches, the prototype of which was unveiled by the Minister of Railways, Ashwini Vaishnaw, in Bengaluru recently.

Jindal Stainless has supplied high-strength tempered 301LN grade austenitic stainless steel for this prestigious government project.

The coaches are manufactured by Integral Coach Factory (ICF) and Bharat Earth Movers Limited (BEML). The Vande Bharat sleeper train is designed for overnight journeys covering 800 km to 1,200 km.

Apart from providing better performance and durability, the tempered 301LN austenitic stainless steel used to manufacture these coaches ensures lower life-cycle costs due to its corrosion resistance characteristics, resulting in long-term reliability.

It also enhances passenger safety with its superior crash and fire resistance properties, maintaining the safety standards in railway

transport.

Managing Director, Jindal Stainless, Abhyuday Jindal, said “The Vande Bharat sleeper train is set to mark a new era of innovation in Indian Railways, and we are proud to play a pivotal role in this transformative project that will revolutionise long-distance travel in India. The use of tempered 301LN austenitic stainless steel will lead to reduction in the weight of each coach by approximately 2 tonnes. This weight reduction will lead to improved energy efficiency and a lower carbon footprint, aligning with the sustainability goals of modern rail transport. The enhanced safety and aesthetic appeal of this new train symbolises innovation and engineering excellence of the Indian Railways.”

With the capability to achieve speeds of up to 160 km/h, these coaches will offer an unparalleled combination of mobility, comfort, and contemporary amenities.

The first batch of coaches is scheduled for dispatch from BEML’s Bengaluru plant on September 20, 2024, with an official launch anticipated by December 2024.