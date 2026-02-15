Jindal Stainless & Amida partner for ‘Sanjeevan’ air purification system at Shri Kashi Vishwanath

Varanasi: Jindal Stainless is funding an indigenous ambient air purification system at the Ramp Building of Shri Kashi Vishwanath Dham, near Manikarnika Ghat, as part of its largest community welfare initia-tive.

The project, titled ‘Sanjeevan’ (meaning “restoring to life”), is being implemented in partnership with Amida Cleantech Private Limited. It follows approval from the Dham Authority to install the system at the Ramp Building to help cleanse air affected by emissions from the nearby cremation site. The initia-tive aligns with the National Clean Air Programme of the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change.

The project deploys AMIDA’s ACE+ (Attract, Capture and Eliminate) technology, validated by leading government bodies including NITI Aayog. The system is designed to capture particulate matter ranging from 100 nanometres to 50 microns, including nano-black carbon, pollen and organic matter, while also neutralising vehicular pollutants such as SOx and NOx, along with viruses and bacteria.

A total of 58 stainless steel air-purifying units have been installed, with a combined treatment capacity of over 3,00,000 cubic metres per hour. Jindal Stainless said the initiative reflects its commitment to environmental preservation and aims to improve air quality for residents and millions of devotees visiting the temple complex.

Amida Cleantech said its ACE+ technology addresses the growing challenge of ambient air pollution and is focused on protecting environmental and public health.

The project seeks to reduce emissions from the cremation centre and lower particulate levels along the temple corridor, ensuring cleaner air for pilgrims, priests and visitors, while also helping protect the Dham’s buildings from pollution-related damage.